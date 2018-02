Casa Taco opened its first location in Elephant Butte 16 years ago and business has been booming ever since. Casa Taco has two locations in Albuquerque, their newest location is at 111 Coors Blvd. NW and the grand opening will be held on Feb. 19. They have a wide variety of tasty dishes all made from scratch including tacos, quesadillas, burgers and burritos.

For more visit casa-taco.com