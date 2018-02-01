Albuquerque High hopes to build on baseball success of last season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After winning their first district title in 34 years last season, Albuquerque High wants more. The Bulldogs return a nucleus of 8 players who brought them success from last season.

Ryan Romero, a junior outfielder and future University of New Mexico Lobo believes it is possible once again. “We got a taste of it and we are only going to come back hungrier,” said Romero. “We got a taste of the title and I believe we are only going to come out working a lot harder.”

Bulldogs first baseman Luke Wilson agrees with Romero. “I think it definitely boosted our confidence,” said Wilson. “I don’t think anything is going to change as far as the work we are putting in and how hard we are working.”

Being a winner last year has brought out more players hoping to be a part of Bulldogs baseball. “These kids have so much confidence,” said head coach Robert Padilla. “The expectations are high and you know so many kids have come to school just wanting to play baseball and it’s a lot more competitive.” The Bulldogs will start the season by hosting the Sandia Matadors February 27.