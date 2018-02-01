3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Three airmen assigned to Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico have been arrested and accused of rape.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that the arrests of 24-year-old Senior Airman Thomas Newton, 19-year-old Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edley and 18-year-old Airman 1st Class Rahman Buchanan in Portales stem from an incident early Saturday at a house party in Clovis involving a victim who also is assigned to the base

Each man is accused of second-degree criminal sexual penetration.

The three remain jailed pending appearances in state District Court in Roosevelt County. None of the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Cannon spokesman John Rebello says base officials will assist “local law enforcement to ensure a thorough and complete investigation.”