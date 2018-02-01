$2000 reward for info on Santa Fe armed robberies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— A $2000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of those involved in the armed robberies of two Santa Fe pharmacies.

Nambe Drugs and Del Norte Pharmacy have partnered with Crime Stoppers to identify armed robbers in a string of opiate thefts.

It is not known if the thefts are all related, however, information has been released in all of the cases.

July 3, 2017

A Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, spent over an hour inside Nambe Drugs on Old Santa Fe Trail.

The suspect walked in and out of the business before locking the front door and brandishing a semi-automatic handgun out of a black backpack.

He then held the gun to a worker’s head, ordering her to stay on the floor before demanding Oxycodone, various other drugs and cash from other employees and the register.

The suspect is about 5-feet-8 inches tall, 165 pounds and was wearing blue Nike compression sleeves, jeans, a green t-shirt and a black “Mossy Oak” hat.

He was seen fleeing the scene in a silver Chrysler 300 being driven by an unknown individual.

November 17, 2017

Three suspects broke in the back door of Del Norte Pharmacy around 1:42 a.m. after attempting to cut the alarm and remove a siren from the outside of the building.

All of the men kept their faces covered with jackets and wore gloves as they ransacked the location, emptying trash cans and refilling them with bottles of Hydrocodone and amphetamines.

The men also stole the petty cash safe before leaving.

December 14, 2017

An armed robber targeted Del Norte Pharmacy wearing a black beanie, jeans and a blue Adidas jacket.

The male suspect left his face uncovered while he demanded Xanax and Oxycodone from the store’s manager.

After demanding even more of the drugs, he then slipped the pills into his jacket before leaving the store.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts can call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.

Tips can remain anonymous.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps