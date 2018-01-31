Yelp ABQ has Valentine’s Day suggestions

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Yelp Albuquerque has some suggestions on where to find some great flower shops in the Duke City.

Yelp’s Howie Kaibel says people can plan ahead, and avoid rushing around.

He suggests Flowers By Zach-low, Flower and Things, and Albuquerque Florist.

If you don’t mind getting out of town for a romantic evening out, Yelp recommends The Love Apple restaurant in Taos.

It bills itself as a small 13 table restaurant and inspired by northern New Mexican farmers’ fare and slow summer sunsets.