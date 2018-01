ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands has brought another celebrity to New Mexico.

High-end Italian clothing brand Missoni chose White Sands National Monument for its latest ad campaign.

The star of the show, Kendall Jenner. In a post on Instagram, Missoni praised Whtie Sands for its unique scenery.

Back in May, Brad Pitt made a stop in New Mexico for a GQ Magazine profile.

White Sands National Monument is the setting for our #MissoniSS18 ad campaign, created by #AngelaMissoni, shot by @harleyvweir and starring @kendalljenner, with artwork by Rachel Hayes. Shop the collection: https://t.co/kqPXEtO4G9 pic.twitter.com/9xpnGjtlzc — Missoni (@Missoni) January 29, 2018

