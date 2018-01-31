Partnership to employ University of New Mexico grads at Sandia Laboratory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A partnership between the University of New Mexico and Sandia National Laboratories hopes to seamlessly transfer local students to lab jobs after graduation.

The agreement supports UNM’s new degrees in project control and project management.

Sandia says the partnership allows the growing need for students with the right academic foundation and real-world experience.

“That way as we build that pipeline of individuals we are able to contribute immediately to our national security mission, ” said Tristan Walters from Sandia Labs.

Sandia staff will provide input on course curriculum to prepare New Mexico grads for future careers.

Currently, there are 300 jobs at Sandia in the project management sector.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps