This week in Albuquerque is filled with Russian Ballet, car shows, and wild birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with Black History Month, car shows, and wild birds!
1. Exhibition: Da Vinci, The Genius
- Details: Da Vinci, The Genius exhibition is the most comprehensive traveling exhibition on
Leonardo da Vinci ever assembled. It is designed to be accessible to a broad range of people –
from novice to expert, from small children to adults. While the exhibition is very scholarly, it
includes interactive activities that introduce visitors to a broad range of artistic and scientific
endeavors.
- Date and Time: Thursday – July 29, 2018
- Location: New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science
- Price: $20-$22
2. New Mexico Black History Festival – Routes Revival Spider Tales
- Details: Dedicated to providing New Mexico an affordable, family-friendly, and multicultural slate
of events in the month of February. This riveting adventure takes audiences around the world to
discover and witness the life of Anansi the Spider. Anansi the Spider travels across the Atlantic
from Africa to the Caribbean during the slave trade and gathers many stories from the passengers
en route to the New World. This play allows viewers to experience the unsavory conditions of the
voyage and highlights the strength and inspiration of the survivors through insightful stories that
tell their side of things not normally covered in history books.
- Date and Time: Thursday – Saturday 10am
- Location: KiMo Theater
- Price: $3-$22
3. Adult Field Trip: Birds of the Bosque del Apache
- Details: Join in for a day-long journey and view thousands of birds at New Mexico’s own world famous
refuge south of Socorro. Pre-field trip lecture: Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30 pm. Trip
Leaders: Laurel Ladwig, Tish Morris, Helen Haskell and Karen Herzenberg. Cost includes the
preview talk, limited seats in the Museum vans, snacks, bus and tour guides at Bosque del Apache,
and dinner. Preregistration is required, adults only.
- Date and Time: Saturday 10am-9pm
- Location: New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science
- Price: $65
4. Performance: Russian National Ballet Theatre-Swan Lake
- Details: Witness the beautiful onstage tale – Young Prince Siegfried witnesses a swan transform
into a beautiful woman in this classic tale of dark magic and soaring love. Performed by the
Russian National Ballet Theatre to Tchaikovsky’s original score, this production of Swan Lake
draws from the rich tradition of Russian ballet. Under the direction of Elena Radchenko, a former
head dancer, this elegant ballet comes to life.
- Date and Time: Thursday, 7:30pm
- Location: Popejoy Hall
- Price: $20-$80
- Details: Now in its 6th Year, Science on Tap continues to provide opportunities to eat, drink, and
talk science with local scientists. This month’s topic will be ‘Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear
Weapons’ presented by Greg Mello, Executive Director, Los Alamos Study Group. Additional guest
speaker and topic information can be found at scienceontapnm.blogspot.com.
- Date and Time: Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm
- Location: O’Neill’s Nob Hill
- Price: No Cover
- Details: This show, presented by Hot Rod and Custom Summer Car Show Series, has gained
national attention with a variety of the nation’s leading show cars, automotive manufacturers, and
suppliers participating along with top movie celebrities and the nation’s top custom automotive
builders!
- Date and Time: Friday, 12-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-9pm
- Location: EXPO New Mexico: Home of the State Fair
- Price: $16 – $21
7. 2018 National Indoor Archery Championships
- Details: The U.S. National Indoor Championships and the JOAD National Indoor Championships
are 2 separate events held at the same venue over a 3-day weekend and contested at different
regional sites throughout the U.S. Youth archers may compete in both the U.S. National Indoor
Championships and the JOAD National Indoor or just one of the two events. Senior and Master
divisions may compete only in the U.S. National Indoor Championships.
- Date and Time: Friday 5pm, Saturday, and Sunday 9am-2pm
- Location: Albuquerque Convention Center
- Price: Free
For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.