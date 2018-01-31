Students react to ongoing Cibola, Volcano Vista rivalry

Related Coverage Massive brawl breaks out after rivalry basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The next basketball game between the two schools could be played in an empty gym as their administrations try to figure out how to handle the rivalry game next week.

First, there was a post-basketball game brawl between Volcano Vista and Cibola high schools, which then had their winter dances canceled for safety reasons. Cibola’s principal wrote in an email that students were talking on social media about “a possible threat.”

Wednesday, the Volcano Vista baseball dugouts, storage box and a student’s car could be seen spray painted with lewd pictures and anti-Volcano Vista messages.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it’s unclear whether it’s connected to the rivalry with Cibola, but the number of incidents stacking up has students concerned about what’s next for this high school rivalry.

“I think it could go further just because kids want attention and it started so now there’s this big momentum,” Cibola junior, Alexandra Colon, said.

“To get to this extent — it’s too much,” Isabella Colon added.

Volcano Vista principal’s emailed parents about requesting more security for future games, like the rematch at Cibola’s gym on Feb. 9.

KRQE News 13 has learned one of the possibilities is not allowing any fans into the game.

It’s happened before in 2010 when about three years of animosity between the Los Lunas and Rio Grande girls basketball teams led Albuquerque Public Schools and the New Mexico Activities Association to keep the crowd away.

That set the precedent.

NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said they make those decisions with school districts on a case-by-case basis when there’s a security concern.

As of right now, APS has not reached out to the organization to get involved.

Meanwhile, students seem curious to see what happens.

“I would go [to the rivalry game] just to see what’s going to happen. I don’t want to miss any of the action,” Colon said.

There is also talk of banning chants, signs and heckling aimed at the fans of the other team.

