Snow leopard makes first appearance at ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A new snow leopard makes her debut at the ABQ BioPark catwalk.

The new 7-year-old female named Sarani arrived back in November from the Brooklyn Zoo.

She was visually introduced to her future mate Azeo in December after a brief isolation period.

“Sarani is settling into her new home and doing well,” said Erin Flynn, ABQ BioPark mammal curator.

“We’re happy to have her here and so very excited to continue our legacy of snow leopard conservation.”

Though wild snow leopards are susceptible to extinction, the ABQ BioPark hopes to breed Sarani and Azeo, who has parented 11 offspring with his former partner Kachina.

Kachina passed last year.

ABQ BioPark is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps