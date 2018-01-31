Police investigate social media post after high school basketball brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a social media post warning students at two metro high schools to look out for any signs of a potential school shooting.

It comes a week after a massive fight broke out at Volcano Vista High School after their basketball team beat Cibola High School.

Both schools canceled their winter balls for student safety.

Now Volcano Vista’s principal says a post on social media warns students at both Volcano Vista and Cibola to be vigilant when it comes to school shootings.

Albuquerque Public Schools and police say they don’t consider it a threat but are still looking into it.

