ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it happened on Atrisco Vista Boulevard NW near the Double Eagle Airport.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

APD says the road is shutdown while police investigate.

