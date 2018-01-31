New Mexico man finds hidden treasure in new China apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Albuquerque man who just moved to China said he found hidden treasure in his new apartment. He found it while hanging a painting, and he claims it was all caught on this video.

“Okay. This is the new apartment, we’re living in,” said Kendal Fortson in a home video.

He had just moved into his girlfriend’s apartment in Suzhou, China, not far from Shanghai. According to his website, he’s a University of New Mexico graduate and a member of a popular Albuquerque punk band. In his video, he said he was making a video of the tiny apartment to send to his parents.

“I really like rugs. A little bit of nostalgia and home sickness, I have this to look at,” said Fortson in the video referring to a rug from New Mexico.

Minutes later as he was trying to hang a painting, he noticed panels on the wall were actually cabinets.

“No way! You can open it? I had no idea,” said his girlfriend Diana in the video.

She’d been living in the apartment for a year and never new of the hidden compartments.

“There’s a thing in it though… what’s that?” asked his girlfriend.

Fortson pulled out a small tin container, and when he opened it, he found a mini treasure trove.

Inside was about $2,000 in Chinese money, seven gold coins, and a carved piece of jade.

“So Diana and I just found this like box of treaseures,” said Fortson, as he and his girlfriend sat on the couch in shock.

They basked in their new found riches.

“We’re excited, we’re kind of celebrating, having hot totties,” said Fortson.

They then decided what they’d like to do with some of the money.

“We’re planning a trip to Bali, just in time for Spring Festival… good timing, lucky,” said Fortson.

Fortson believes all the items are worth about $15,000. KRQE News 13 reached out to him to see if he’s going to try and track down the previous tenant of the apartment, but have not heard back likely due to the time difference.

