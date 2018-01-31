New Mexico lawmakers push bi-partisan package to curb crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers have assembled a bi-partisan package of proposals meant to curb crime, and it has cleared its first legislative hurdle.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved an omnibus package of public safety bills that now goes to the House Floor for a vote.

It includes six bills, including one that would push jails and prisons to screen more inmates for health problems and connect them with treatment services. Reps. Daymon Ely, a Corrales Democrat, and Nate Gentry, an Albuquerque Republican, say the intent of the bill is to reduce recidivism.

A measure sponsored by Republican Rep. David Adkins to provide bonuses to veteran police officers also is included. It’s meant to increase the number of officers on the streets.

Democratic Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas calls the package a “common sense approach” to public safety.