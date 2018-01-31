Nationally recognized police officer raising money for adopted baby’s biological parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Officer who gained national attention after meeting a drug addicted couple and adopting their baby isn’t done helping them just yet.

Officer Ryan Holets is now trying to help baby Hope’s biological parents turn their lives around by starting a GoFundMe account.

Since Hope’s adoption, her biological parents have entered a rehab facility. Once they finish the program, Officer Holets hopes to help them stay clean.

Tuesday night, Ryan Holets and his wife Rebecca were honored by the president.

“Never in a million years if you asked me at some point in my life I’d be where I was last night,” Holets said.

The officer gained national attention for adopting the newborn baby of a heroin addict he’s encountered on the streets.

“I went up to Tom and Crystal with the intent of doing my normal routine, investigating, probably taking somebody to jail,” Holets said.

Wednesday, Holets told CNN he saw more than just a pair of addicts, he saw promise.

“Her humanity shown through her addiction,” Holets said.

Three weeks after their first meeting, Crystal would give birth. Officer Holets and his wife would end up adopting baby Hope, but his desire to help hasn’t stopped there.

“I’ve also kind of adopted Tom and Crystal as my brother and sister, so yeah, I’ve grown my family quite substantially,” Holets said.

In an online video, the officer shared that Hope’s biological parents are working to turn their lives around.

“A facility stepped forward and offered full scholarships for Tom and Crystal to get them into a recovery center,” Holets said.

Holets has set up a GoFundMe page for the couple to raise money for housing and healthcare once they graduate the program.

On the GoFundMe page Holets writes, “The kindness and love that has been received thus far has been amazing. I know that together, we can change their lives. There truly is hope.”

Hope’s biological parents have been sober for 40 days. Holets wants to raise $25,000 for the couple. So far he’s raised $13,000.

There’s also another GoFundMe started by a California man. He was inspired by the story and wants raise money for the Holets family.

According to APD, Holets doesn’t know the man and didn’t ask for the fundraiser. While the officer appreciates the gesture, he won’t keep the money and he plans to put it toward helping baby Hope’s parents get back on their feet.

