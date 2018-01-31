Nambe community mourns 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia

Related Coverage Family remembers 13-year-old boy found buried near Nambe

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a sad night in Nambe as the community mourned the murder of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Nambe Community Center. People are shocked and outraged over the murder, and wished they could have helped.

“Not observing anything was going on, and not able to help I guess. I feel like if I would have seen something I could have reported it, and that’s the guilt a lot of the community is feeling right now,” Katarina Hernandez said.

A memorial is growing outside Jeremiah’s home. Neighbors have been leaving balloons and candles.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps