A cold front will slide into eastern New Mexico overnight dropping temperatures by 20°. Here in the Albuquerque area the front won’t have much impact as our highs will stay in the low to mid 60s. The cool air will slide through southeastern New Mexico on Friday but again it won’t push very far west. The weekend looks partly sunny and dry in most areas of the state. However, the northern mountains could pick up a few snow showers.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
