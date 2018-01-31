Local band’s music video highlights the reality of deportation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immigration reform has been a hot topic since President Trump took office, and Tuesday night’s State of the Union only ramped up the debate.

Now a local band is drawing attention with an emotional music video they made about the “dreamers.”

“I wanted to stand up and send a message that people like myself and our band, we stand in solidarity with dreamers, with people who are here in this country under temporary protected status,” said Chris Brennan.

Brennan is the lead singer of the local band, Reviva, and he’s talking about their newest single, “Take me Away.”

With lyrics like, “I had to get away so they call me refugee,” and “But now I live in fear when I see the deputy.” The music video shows the life of immigrant families and scenes of them being taken away by ICE.

“I think it speaks to a message that’s very important right now, that’s going on in our country,” said Brennan.

He said their band feels for families being torn apart by the uncertainties surrounding immigration.

“Mom, Dad?… where are you guys?” said a little girl in the video after her parents were taken away while she was at school.

“Just imagine coming home and your family’s not there. It’s very important because there are families being broken up,” said the band’s bass player Glenn Benavidez.

That’s exactly the message Reviva wanted to get across in the video, showing men and women who have left their homes for a better life in America.

“The theme of the video is pretty sad you know because it tells the honest truth,” said Brennan.

He said they’re hoping the song gets people talking.

“Hopefully we can start a discussion to find out what we can do to keep our country and our borders secure,” said Brennan.

