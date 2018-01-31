Lobo Women’s Basketball snaps losing streak at home Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball snapped their three game losing streak on Wednesday at Dream Style Arena as they took out Utah State 80-47. It was a game that showcased balanced scoring and even better defense, in a win that was badly needed.

“You know we were pretty good, not perfect, but we were better than we have been. We got some people out there that really bought in and played well tonight,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

The Lobos four double-digit scorers included Jaisa Nunn with 20, Tesha Buck with 15, Maddie Washington with 15, and Alex Lapeyrolerie with 11. The Lobos shot 15 of 33 from the 3-point line while holding Utah State to just 1-9 for the game.

UNM would jump out in the second quarter after just allowing 4 total points and taking a 42-18 lead at the half.

The Lobos are now 5-5 in conference play and 17-6 overall. They will host San Jose State next on Saturday at 2 p.m.