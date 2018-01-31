Lobo Men’s Basketball Loses to Utah State on the road 89-80

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball was down 4 players for their game at Utah State on Wednesday night, and while they kept the game close their 3 game winning streak would come to an end with an 89-80 loss.

Sam Logwood, Jachai Simmons, Vladimir Pinchuk, and Antino Jackson were all not with the team on Wednesday for their game with the Aggies. Antino Jackson’s status wasn’t found out until game day, with internal issues preventing him. It is still not known what happened with Antino, but stick with KRQE Sports for all of the latest.

So with just 7 total players and 6 scholarship players in Logan, Utah, the Lobos would put up a fight. The score was tight the entire game and UNM had some great performances on Wednesday night. Chris McNeal finished with 21 points, Makuach Maluwach also tacked on 15, and Anthony Mathis would put up a team high of 25 points. Mathis went 6-10 from 3 point land, but he would foul out late in the game.

The shorthanded Lobos put up a fight, but Utah State would have 4 scorers finish with 15 points or more on Wednesday night, and leading the pack was Koby McEwen who had a game high of 31 points.

With this loss the Lobos drop to 6-4 in Conference Play. UNM will now head to San Jose State next looking for just their 2nd conference road win of the season that game will be Saturday at 4 pm and will be shown on AT&T Sports Net.