The Assistance League and Payless Shoes are are partnering with KRQE to provide a new pair of shoes for thousands of New Mexico kids.

Renee Keeling from the Assistance league appeared on New Mexico Living and said $20 thousand dollars still needs to be raised.

People can go to any Albuquerque Payless Shoes, and purchase a new pair of kids shoes and receive a 20 percent discount.

There are collection boxes at each store.