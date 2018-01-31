KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign demonstrates a positive impact on local schools and students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Personal stories from those who participated in the KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign demonstrate the positive impact it has had on the community.

The KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids drive was created to help children in APS Title One Schools get a new pair of shoes — and for some, their very first new pair. New shoes help children with confidence, feeling accepted, and it has even been shown to improve their concentration and all-around performance. The campaign puts new shoes on approximately 10,000 students in New Mexico, and partners with the Assistance League and Payless Shoes to accomplish this goal.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Shoe Drive this afternoon (Wed) from 4p – 6p – phone number is 1-877-716-7400.

You can go to any Albuquerque Payless and purchase a new pair of kids shoes and receive a 20% discount. There are collection boxes at each store.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit the KRQE CARES website.