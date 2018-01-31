Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s for most locales. Afternoon highs will soar well above seasonal averages statewide with widespread 50s, 60s and 70s late day (some within the Southeast Plains could even see low 80s!) Breezy to windy conditions will prompt fire concerns over eastern NM today – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11AM-7PM for northeast & east-central NM.

THURSDAY: An incoming cold front edging into eastern NM will drop temperatures 10°-20° within the Plains – leaving most of us in the 50s and 60s. Another day of mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state.