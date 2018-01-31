John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front will move into eastern New Mexico tonight. This will make for a much cooler day on Thursday with afternoon highs running 10° – 20° cooler than Wednesday. The cool air mass will not be deep enough to cross the central mountain chain. Temperatures across central and western New Mexico will remain mild through the end of the week.

Over the weekend, a weak weather disturbance will work through the Northern Mountains, northeast, and east central areas. This will give the high terrain a shot at spot snow Saturday afternoon and night, but the bigger story will be increased winds and cooler temperatures for Sunday.