January 31st Morning Rush: Trump calls for unity in SOTU address

1. A lot of people are talking about the President Trump’s State of the Union address where he called for unity and laid out his plan for the coming years. The President touched on job creation stock market gains and what he calls historic tax cuts. He also spoke about a policy that could force another government shutdown next week, immigration. As expected, Trump also called to build his controversial border wall, and an end to visa lottery method and family-based immigration. In exchange, he offered a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants brought here as children. Both sides also applauded President Trump’s call for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Full Story: Trump warns of immigration peril, touts economy in address

2. Albuquerque Police are investigating a social media post warning students at two metro high schools to look out for any signs of a potential school shooting. It comes a week after a massive fight broke out at Volcano Vista High School after their basketball team beat Cibola. Both schools canceled their winter games for student safety. Now Volcano Vista’s principal says a post on social media warns students at both Volcano Vista and Cibola to be vigilant when it comes to school shootings. Albuquerque Public Schools and police say they don’t consider it a threat but are still looking into it.

Full Story: Police investigate social media post after high school basketball brawl

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s for most locales.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. The Attorney General’s office is asking victims of New Mexico’s recent Equifax breach to contact his office. AG Hector Balderas says he wants to make sure New Mexicans are being given consistent, legal, and helpful responses by Equifax. Millions of Americans had their personal information compromised by the cyber-attack. Wednesday is also the last day to sign up for free credit monitoring through Equifax.

Full Story: Equifax Breach Complaints

5. An Albuquerque man is thanking a complete stranger after reuniting him with his prized possession, his wedding ring. While jogging last November at a northeast Albuquerque park Peter Livingston’s wedding ring flew off. He started searching for it but had no luck finding it. Soon strangers came to help including a woman, who continued looking for it every day on her walk since it happened. He had no idea she was still searching until months later, she found it.

Full Story: Albuquerque man’s wedding ring found after months

Morning’s Top Stories