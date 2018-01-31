Family surprised with trip to Disney World at NMSU basketball game

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A very special wish was granted at Tuesday night’s New Mexico State men’s basketball game.

The Aggies partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give a young fan and her family a surprise they’ll never forget. The Maki family was all smiles at center court at the Pan Am Center.

They were given an autographed basketball and was named the fan family of the game Tuesday night, or so they thought.

Moments later they were joined on the court by Rapunzel, Moana and Sleeping Beauty for a special surprise for 4-year-old Kayla.

“We’re excited we’re overwhelmed. It’s been a long journey and something to really look forward to,” said her mom Ashley Maki.

Kayla suffers from a lifelong heart condition and has already undergone reconstructive heart surgery. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, her wish of going to Disney World and meeting all of the Disney princesses will come true.

“Thank you to everybody who’s had a hand in it. We really from the bottom of our heart appreciate everything.” Maki said.

On the court Kayla received the royal treatment. She was given a crown and a Disney backpack for her upcoming trip.

Kayla said she’s excited to meet all of the princesses, but Ariel and Belle are her favorites.

