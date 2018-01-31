Families flocking to northern New Mexico for vacation homes; real estate booming

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE)- New numbers show that more families are starting to flock to northern New Mexico and buying vacation homes.

After record-breaking home sales over the past two years in Moreno Valley, real estate agents say 2018 is on track to be one of the best.

“I think the affordability, plus the fact of the sheer beauty of our area and kind of the undiscovered part of it, is a big plus. We’re probably going to ruin it by talking about it. But it’s just a great place to be for a family,” said Michael Woolley, owner of REMAX Mountain Realty

Woolley says that the northern mountain communities of New Mexico like Taos, Red River, and Eagle Nest, have seen a tremendous growth in real estate sales over the years. Now, Angel Fire is proving to be the fastest growing and selling community.

Woolley says in 2016, his realty sold $13 million more in sales than it did in 2015. He adds the total number of closed properties was up 20 percent from 2016 to 2017.

He thinks that’s because people are realizing that these southern Rocky Mountain communities offer the same views as their counterparts in Colorado but at a more affordable price.

Woolley says the median price of a home in northern New Mexico is around $390,000.

While most of these buyers are coming from out of state, he’s starting to see more New Mexico buyers.

“Albuquerque is three hours or less to come to Angel Fire. To be at 8,500 feet with a million and a half acres of the Carson National Forest, golf course, tennis courts, trout fishing and to get out of Albuquerque in less than three hours. We are getting those people,” said Woolley.

Woolley says another perk is the membership to Angel Fire Resort that comes with buying property there.

Woolley says 2018 is already off to a good start. The lack of snow this year is also making it easier for them to show the property.

