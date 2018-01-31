Central closed at Yucca due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have closed down eastbound and westbound Central Avenue in both directions at Yucca Drive NW due to a fatal crash.

Police say they were called around 7:15 a.m. to reports that one of the occupants involved in the crash was pinned inside their vehicle. Officers say one the occupants died on scene.

This has been deemed an all motors call out. Police are advising people to seek an alternative route. Central at Yucca will remain closed for the remainder of the investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Central is closed in both directions at Yucca, due to a serious wreck. Adjust your morning commute and seek an alternate route. — Ofc. Tanner Tixier (@ThatCopOnTV) January 31, 2018