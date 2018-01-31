Congress members from New Mexico respond to State of the Union

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Lawmakers from New Mexico in Congress are responding to President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Senator Tom Udall, a Democrat, agreed with the President about bipartisanship but says the President has made it difficult to get things done.

“You had bipartisan people going to meeting with him so we got a deal, he blows it up. Then we had the leadership going to him, we’ve got a deal, blew it up. So he needs to produce on things that he’s making promises on,” Sen. Udall said. He also talked about the importance of agreeing on a budget for the American people.

Republican Representative Steve Pearce says he was happy to hear the President take a step back from the “inflammatory” tone he uses in his tweets.

“For New Mexico, a lot of high points, the immigration reform, the fact that he says he’s going to cut prescription drug prices that’s just for the average every day man and woman but also the infrastructure is a big deal for us,” Pearce said.

He added the biggest moment of the night is when the President recognized the Albuquerque Police Officer who adopted the baby from the drug-addicted mother.

Meanwhile, Representative Michelle Lujan Grishman, a Democrat, had strong words about the President’s statements on immigration during his State of the Union.

“I really need the President to not perpetuate discriminatory falsehoods about immigrant communities,” she said. “Pejorative terms that he uses for family reunification and diversity visas, it’s not helpful.”

Representative Lujan Grisham also says she would have liked to hear more specifics from the President about his plan for the country moving forward about trade, infrastructure and the opioid epidemic.

