Chihuahua firefighters to train with Albuquerque Fire Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Three firefighters from Chihuahua, Mexico will be part of Albuquerque Fire Department’s 90th cadet class.

For the past six months, the cadets have prepared for their American training by learning English.

They will participate in the 20-week cadet program and paramilitary training before taking their new knowledge back to their department in Mexico.

“The fire service has really been evolving over the last several years with some of the new techniques that we have in firefighting and it’s important that we share that with other departments both inside the country and outside the country as well,” said AFD Fire Chief Paul Dow.

Back in 2008, two of AFD’s cadets were from Chihuahua.

One of them is now Chihuahua’s fire chief.

