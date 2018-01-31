ArtStreet’s Recycled Heart opening reception kicks off to benefit those affected by Homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — ArtStreet’s Recycled Heart opening reception kicks off this weekend to benefit the artists – all of whom have been affected by homelessness.

ArtStreet’s Recycled Heart Opening Reception will take place this Friday, February 2 from 6pm to 8pm at the Harwood Art Center.

Art and recycling go hand-in-hand. Current trends encourage artists to transform old, recycled and reused objects into amazing pieces of personalized art. ArtStreet, a program of Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless and Harwood Art Center join together to present, Recycled Heart, an exhibit featuring mixed media and recycled art by ArtStreet artists who are well recognized for their skill in recycled art. Bringing the injustice of poverty and homelessness together, Recycled Heart is an exhibit that is uniquely poised to capture the diverse, distinct, and highly individual responses of ArtStreet artists’ interpretation of their community experiences in relation to poverty and homelessness.

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, from 6pm-8pm at the Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The event is free and open to the public.

The art exhibit will be on display from February 2 through February 22 at the Harwood Art Center. Phone: 242-6367.

For more information, visit the ABQHCH website.