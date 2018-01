ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for a missing person.

Zackary Fry, who also goes by Zackaria, is transgender and identifies as a woman.

She was last heard from two weeks ago when she texted a friend. Police fear she could be in danger.

If you know where she is, call APD.

