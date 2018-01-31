Albuquerque mayor to honor Memphis sanitation workers strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to honor the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike that drew the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., to the cause.

Keller is slated Thursday to join elected officials and community leaders in the Edith Yards in Albuquerque for a moment of silence to honor the significance and legacy of the strike.

Two Memphis sanitation workers lost their lives during the turmoil and King was later assassinated in Memphis.

King traveled to Memphis to join the strikers — members of AFSCME Local 1733 — and gave his “Mountaintop” speech the day before he was killed.