Adopt a pet from Animal Humane New Mexico

There are dog and cats in New Mexico just waiting for a loving family to adopt them.

People are encouraged to adopt them at Animal Humane New Mexico. Experienced staff will help find the perfect pet for a family.

Animal Humane New Mexico is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that receives no city, state or federal funding.

Animal Humane New Mexico depends on donations. Those with household items like furniture can donate them, and money generated at Animal Humane’s thrift shop will go to the organization.

For more information call 505-938-7915.