Albuquerque man sentenced to jail in puppy torture case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A notorious Albuquerque con-man is heading back to prison after being accused of torturing a puppy with power tools.

Police say Shaun Anaya brutally abused a 3-month-old dog in the backseat of his car last year in June.

During this time, he was on probation for another offense in which he conned people into renting foreclosed homes that he didn’t own.

Anaya pled guilty in that case.

In court Wednesday, Judge Angela Jewell sentenced Anaya to two years for violating his probation despite not being convicted in the animal cruelty case.

“I know you’re telling me you didn’t, but all of the evidence, physical testimony, eye-witness, ear-witness says that this happened, “said Judge Jewell.

When Anaya is released, he will have to finish his original probation in addition to completing a domestic violence and animal cruelty education courses.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps