Albuquerque man sentenced to jail in puppy torture case

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A notorious Albuquerque con-man is heading back to prison after being accused of torturing a puppy with power tools.

Police say Shaun Anaya brutally abused a 3-month-old dog in the backseat of his car last year in June.

During this time, he was on probation for another offense in which he conned people into renting foreclosed homes that he didn’t own.

Anaya pled guilty in that case.

In court Wednesday, Judge Angela Jewell sentenced Anaya to two years for violating his probation despite not being convicted in the animal cruelty case.

“I know you’re telling me you didn’t, but all of the evidence, physical testimony, eye-witness, ear-witness says that this happened, “said Judge Jewell.

When Anaya is released, he will have to finish his original probation in addition to completing a domestic violence and animal cruelty education courses.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s