Abuse and torture suspects await hearing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— The three suspects in the abuse and murder of a 13-year-old boy remain behind bars pending a hearing today.

Their first appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The District Attorneys office hopes to keep all three suspects in custody until trial.

Horrific details emerged Tuesday in the torture and eventual death of Jeremiah Valencia.

The boy’s mother, Tracy Pena is the one who led investigators to her son’s body buried in a shallow grave near Nambe.

Pena, along with her boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson and his 19-year-old son Jordan Nunez are now charged in the murder.

Deputies say Ferguson had been beating Jeremiah who was kept in a dog kennel and needed a cane to walk because his injuries became so severe.

