2 New Mexico runners to participate in Millrose Games, including Eldorado High senior

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Two runners out of New Mexico will participate in this year’s Millrose Games in New York City. This track and field event is considered as one of the most prestigious in the world, and on Saturday, UNM stand out Josh Kerr, and Eldorado High School senior Harrison Smith III, will be a part of the action.

Josh Kerr is the reigning indoor and outdoor NCAA Mile Champion, and the UNM standout will take to the track on Saturday as one of just two collegiate runners. The field will be filled with the best runners in the world, and Kerr comes in as a strong contender to win.

In the high school ranks, State Champion Miler Harrison Smith III hopes to have a good showing on Saturday.

“It feels really cool, especially going out there with all the eastern seaboard kids. I definitely want them to be like, who is this New Mexico kid afterwards. Be like, I thought that wasn’t even a state or something like that. I feel like I am in a lot better shape than I have ever been, much stronger than I have ever been before. So, I am hoping I can show that off on Saturday,” said Smith III.

Harrison will be the only competitor from New Mexico in the High School invitational. He has yet to commit to run in college, and he hopes that a good showing in the Millrose Games will help him get more offers before he graduates.

Both runners will take to the track on Saturday, with Kerr’s race being televised at 3:50 pm.