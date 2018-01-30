Workshops and Classes During Film Week

New Mexico Film Week kicks off next Tuesday, February 6th -bringing with it numerous workshops for the novice thespians and seasoned filmmakers alike.

It all starts with “Tune-up Tuesday”, where a multitude of disciplines will be up for discussion with industry professionals. Producers and other filmmakers will also have a chance to learn about entertainment law, getting details on the do’s and don’ts of filmmaking before they hit the set.

Film week also offers incredible networking opportunities, including film & media day at the Roundhouse February 12th.

For all the details and calendar of events, visit ShootNM.org.