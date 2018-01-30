Workshops and Classes During Film Week

By Published: Updated:

New Mexico Film Week kicks off next Tuesday, February 6th -bringing with it numerous workshops for the novice thespians and seasoned filmmakers alike.

It all starts with “Tune-up Tuesday”, where a multitude of disciplines will be up for discussion with industry professionals.  Producers and other filmmakers will also have a chance to learn about entertainment law, getting details on the do’s and don’ts of filmmaking before they hit the set.

Film week also offers incredible networking opportunities, including film & media day at the Roundhouse February 12th.

For all the details and calendar of events, visit ShootNM.org.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s