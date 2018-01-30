Woman pleads guilty in belt buckle child abuse case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The woman accused of torturing her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son has taken a plea deal.

In court Tuesday, Crystal Harrison pleaded guilty to several counts of reckless child abuse.

She allegedly tortured the boy by beating him with a belt buckle and holding his head underwater.

Both Harrison and the boy’s father were arrested early last year after someone at the child’s school noticed bruising on him and contacted authorities.

Harrison faces up to 12 years in prison, though prosecutors have agreed to cap it at nine.

Ultimately, it is up to a judge to determine her final sentence.

