While cross-country skiers wait for snow, unlikely group is getting trails ready

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many are still hoping for more snow to cover the New Mexico mountains. However, some groups aren’t waiting around. Instead, they’re out getting the trails ready for cross-country skiers and you might be surprised who is doing the work.

On any given day, you may see 80-year-old Sam Beard in the Sandia Mountain with a chainsaw in hand.

If you’re a fan of cross-country skiing, you can thank him.

He’s largely responsible for establishing the ski trails in the Sandias and the Jemez area back in the 1970s.

Now, Beard volunteers his time with the New Mexico Cross Country Ski Club.

Last week, he was joined by 80-year-old Carl Smith and 69-year-old Bet Gendron to clear a tree from a trail near the Sandia Crest.

“We cut the branches off the log first. Then we cut it at two places. If it’s with a cross-cut saw, it could take 10 or 15 minutes. With a chainsaw, it could be 10 minutes. Then, we roll the log out of the way to clear the trail so it’s safe and more enjoyable,” said Beard.

The strenuous work that is done by this trio is all volunteer.

The New Mexico Cross Country Ski Club is able to do this with help of Friends of the Sandia Mountains, another local non-profit who works with United States Forest Service to preserve these trails.

Surprisingly, older members like Beard and Smith aren’t uncommon. A large portion of the club consists of people over the age of 50.

“For the older people, this kind of activity keeps a person young. You have the blood flow and everything working in the body. I do not find these people and there are plenty of them approaching these ages that have wandering minds. They are strong, intelligent, aware, and bright people,” said Gendron.

Vice President Gendron says the club has grown tremendously. At this point, they’re at their highest number of members to date.

While the group does attract younger volunteers like high school and college graduates, the men who have been putting in work for decades, say they’re not stopping anytime soon.

“As long as I can. I have an ankle that’s acting up that’s slowing me down now,” said Smith.

“I enjoy it. It’s fun. I get to use the skills I’ve developed for a good purpose in the national forest to keep the trails open,” said Beard.

Gendron says they’re always accepting more people. In fact, she says the ski club has a policy to take in people under the age of 40 for free for the first year. She says they do this to bring the average age down and give the club some life and energy.

For more information, click here.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps