Take a “Diet Detox” With Eating Disorders Treatment Center & DietitianABQ

Ninety-five percent of diets will fail.  Most of the time, they offer quick-fix solutions to what should be a life-long healthy relationship with food.

Jessika Brown from Eating Disorders Treatment Center and DietitiansABQ is in the studio discussing alternatives to the New Year’s trends of dieting including the popular, yet potentially dangerous, Keto diet.

Eating in moderation and understanding the nutritional needs of your own body can make it possible to have your cake and eat it too (again, in moderation).

For a consultation about starting your healthy relationship with food, visit DietitiansABQ.com.

