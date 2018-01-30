Proposed lottery scholarship bill onto next committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill making changes to the state’s lottery scholarship is onto its second committee after a passing vote by the first committee.

Senate Bill 140 would offer different amounts of tuition depending on which school the student attends.

Students at research institutions like the University of New Mexico would get $1,400 a semester.

Students at comprehensive schools like Eastern New Mexico University would get $950 a semester.

Senator Bill Soules is sponsoring the bill and says it will help families and students better prepare because they would know what amount they’re getting.

