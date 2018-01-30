President Trump’s entire State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – President Trump addressed a sharply divided Congress and millions of Americans Tuesday night, delivering his first State of the Union address.
The White House said the theme of the speech would be “Building a safe, strong and proud America.”
Read President Trump’s full State of the Union Address >>
