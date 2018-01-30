President Trump recognizes APD Officer Ryan Holets during SOTU address

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – The story of Albuquerque Police Officer Ryan Holets caught national attention after he met a pregnant woman shooting up heroin while on duty.

The officer and his wife Rebecca later adopted her baby and named her “Hope.” The three sat in a special section of local heroes with the first lady.

During his speech, President Trump shared their story:

My Administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need. The struggle will be long and difficult — but, as Americans always do, WE WILL PREVAIL. As we have seen tonight, the most difficult challenges bring out the best in America. We see a vivid expression of this truth in the story of the Holets Family of New Mexico. Ryan Holets is 27 years old, an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department. He’s here tonight with his wife Rebecca. Last year, Ryan was on duty when he saw a pregnant homeless woman preparing to inject heroin. When Ryan told her she was going to harm her unborn child, she began to weep. She told him she didn’t know where to turn – but badly wanted a safe home for her baby. In that moment, Ryan said he felt God speak to him: “You will do it — because you can.” He took out a picture of his wife, and their four kids. Then, he went home to tell his wife Rebecca. In an instant, she agreed to adopt. The Holets named their new daughter HOPE. Ryan and Rebecca, you embody the goodness of our nation. Thank you, and CONGRATULATIONS.

Related Coverage:

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps