Power agency interested in SunZia transmission project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A federal entity that markets and transmits electricity across the West is expressing interest in a proposed transmission line that would link Arizona and New Mexico and serve as a path to get renewable energy to large markets in the region.

Developers of the SunZia transmission project say they and the Western Area Power Administration have reached an agreement that includes terms and options for the agency’s potential participation in the project.

SunZia declined to provide details, saying the agreement was confidential. Still, the developers say it’s a milestone that could open up more financing opportunities for the $1.5 billion project.

The 515-mile SunZia line would carry wind-generated electricity from the plains of New Mexico to Arizona. Construction on the first phase is expected to begin later this year.