Possible conflict of interest in Davon Lymon case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The state is arguing there’s a conflict of interest in the case of the accused cop killer Davon Lymon.

The state plans on using testimony from Savannah Garcia, a 19-year-old who they say was on the back of Lymon’s motorcycle that night.

Lymon’s attorneys, however, claim that another woman named Tiana Lozoya was actually on the back of that motorcycle.

Those same attorneys once represented Garcia.

The state is now asking the public defender to be removed from the case.

Judge Briana Zamora is currently hearing the motion.

Lymon’s trial is set to begin in March.

