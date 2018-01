ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are attempting to identify a Subway robbery suspect.

It happened Jan. 6, at the location near San Mateo and Osuna.

Police say the man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 843-STOP.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps