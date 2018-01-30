Officials investigating apparent flu-related death of boy

GRETNA, Va. (AP) — Officials at a southwest Virginia hospital are awaiting final results from a medical examiner and working closely with state public health officials following the apparent flu-related death of a 7-year-old boy.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Baynes Jr. was pronounced dead at Centra Gretna Medical Center.

A hospital spokeswoman says the boy’s death appears to involve an aggressive flu strain.

Samatha Baynes said her son, who was autistic, came home sick from school on Friday and was taken the next day to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat and sent home.

Family members called 911 Sunday morning after the boy appeared to be unresponsive and not breathing.

