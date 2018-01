ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a year of football that Doug Martin and New Mexico State Aggie fans will never forget. The New Mexico State Aggies ended a bowl drought of 57 years with a victory at the Arizona Bowl back in December.

The win brought a lot of national attention for a program that knows struggle all too well. Coach Martin talks about the Aggies magical season and the future in the Van Tate’s Sports Office.