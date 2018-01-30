New Mexico’s teacher of the year attends State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – The audience in the House gallery during Tuesday’s State of the Union address included New Mexico’s teacher of the year, a guest of Sen. Martin Heinrich.

Ivonne Orozco teaches at the public Academy for Performing Arts High School in Albuquerque.

She is a DACA recipient, brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 12 years old.

Ms. Orozco says immigration is sometimes part of the lesson plan.

“My classroom is the space where students can freely express themselves and explore all of these really hot topic issues,” she said.

Orozco is one of close to 9,000 undocumented teachers working across the U.S.

